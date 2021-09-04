Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. The Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

