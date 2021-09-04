Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Hold

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

