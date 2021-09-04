Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

BTU opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

