Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

