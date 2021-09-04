Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

PVAC stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $752.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

