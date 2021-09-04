Zacks Investment Research Lowers VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VistaGen Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

