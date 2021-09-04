Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Get Advantest alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. Advantest has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.