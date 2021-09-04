Zealium Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $36,178.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00790351 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,883,094 coins and its circulating supply is 16,883,094 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

