Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells $568,265.80 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $568,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,141,819.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. UBS Group began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

