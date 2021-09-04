Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) & Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Financial Comparison

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$117.84 million ($4.19) -15.83 Bristol-Myers Squibb $42.52 billion 3.43 -$9.02 billion $6.44 10.19

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristol-Myers Squibb. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 3 9 1 2.85

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $69.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus price target of $74.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb is more favorable than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.88% -52.32% Bristol-Myers Squibb -11.44% 37.76% 13.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The company also develops ZN-d5, a selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia; and ZN-e4, an irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; SciClone Pharmaceuticals International (Cayman) Development Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Zentera Therapeutics (Cayman), Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

