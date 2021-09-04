Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $40,617.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00121971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.99 or 0.00797239 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,572,710 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.