ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $36,285.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00066128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00142138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00166965 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.32 or 0.07961376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,861.37 or 0.99731904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00821302 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,046,598 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

