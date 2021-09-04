ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of ZIX stock remained flat at $$7.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 254,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. ZIX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZIX by 469.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ZIX by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

