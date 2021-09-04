Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.05). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ZGNX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. 320,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,920. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

