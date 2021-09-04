Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $304.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $380.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

ZM opened at $298.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

