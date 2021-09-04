Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $369.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $464.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.14.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

