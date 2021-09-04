Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $18.40 on Friday. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,108. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

