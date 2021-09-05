$0.01 EPS Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.07). Adient reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adient by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Adient by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

