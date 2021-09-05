-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marchex also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marchex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Marchex stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,427. The company has a market cap of $128.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

