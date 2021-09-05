$0.08 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.18. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $114.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,790. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,286.06 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,364 shares of company stock worth $4,934,679 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,025,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

