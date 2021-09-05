$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 284,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,670. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

