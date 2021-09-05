$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 284,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

