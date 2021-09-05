-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

