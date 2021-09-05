$0.16 EPS Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.52. 141,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,232. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 0.94.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,851 shares of company stock worth $47,327,715. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 53.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 190.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $234,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after buying an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

