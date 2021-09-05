-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEPA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 755,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

