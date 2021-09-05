-$0.30 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 725,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

