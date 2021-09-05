$0.38 EPS Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.67. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 188.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

