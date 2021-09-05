$0.62 EPS Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Dana reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

DAN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 584,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

