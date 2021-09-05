-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

RYTM stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 212,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,522. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

