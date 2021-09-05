$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFII opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

