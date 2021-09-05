1,006,783 Shares in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Acquired by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,006,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,860,000. LifeMD makes up 2.1% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFMD. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in LifeMD by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

LifeMD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 396,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,449. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $196,393 in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

