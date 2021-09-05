$107.30 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.20 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.27. 86,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,337. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.