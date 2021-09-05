$107.30 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.20 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.27. 86,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,337. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

