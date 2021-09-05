10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 5,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $887,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John R. Stuelpnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $851,550.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total value of $996,900.00.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $185.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $208.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,767,000 after buying an additional 924,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

