11,822 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 313,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 44,575 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 307,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

