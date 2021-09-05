1,219 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.