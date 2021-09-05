1,370 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

