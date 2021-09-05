1,388 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

OKTA stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average is $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

