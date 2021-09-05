15,000 Shares in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in SCVX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in SCVX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SCVX by 6,963.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. SCVX Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

