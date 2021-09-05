2,568 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.17.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

