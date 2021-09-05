$30.67 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will report sales of $30.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.31 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $31.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $120.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $121.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

ALTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altabancorp by 52.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Altabancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.29. 24,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,907. The company has a market cap of $779.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

