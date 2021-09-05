$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $31.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.75 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $115.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

BLFS stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. 666,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,775 shares of company stock worth $10,617,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

