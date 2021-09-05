$35.82 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce sales of $35.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. CareCloud reported sales of $31.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $135.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.32 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $155.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 46,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $401,496.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at $38,990,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,381 shares of company stock worth $1,416,079 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in CareCloud by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareCloud by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CareCloud by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CareCloud by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.