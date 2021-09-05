$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $17.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $116.95 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.