400,000 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $285,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock traded up 0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching 27.14. 552,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.40.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

EDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.38.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

