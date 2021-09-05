4,228 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.87 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,302 shares of company stock valued at $53,573,956.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

