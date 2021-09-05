443 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $602.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

