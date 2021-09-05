$45.34 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $45.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $19.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $90.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $118.30 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

