$58.54 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post sales of $58.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.07 million to $62.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

