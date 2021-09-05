$58.54 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post sales of $58.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.07 million to $62.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.