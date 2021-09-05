6,284 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 908.25 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

