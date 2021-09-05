$722.03 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce sales of $722.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $702.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 187,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,134. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

